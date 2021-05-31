Wrapmanager Inc. Decreases Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Wrapmanager Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,007 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ICLN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,113,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $384,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLN opened at $22.92 on Monday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $11.71 and a twelve month high of $34.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.14.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

