Wrapmanager Inc. Has $443,000 Stock Position in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) by 37.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Parsons were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Parsons in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Parsons by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Parsons in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,263,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Parsons in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 417,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,190,000 after purchasing an additional 154,197 shares during the period.

Get Parsons alerts:

PSN opened at $39.61 on Monday. Parsons Co. has a 1-year low of $30.08 and a 1-year high of $45.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.09.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Parsons had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $874.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Parsons Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Parsons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Parsons from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Parsons presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to U.S.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.