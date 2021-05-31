Wrapmanager Inc. Has $456,000 Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Wrapmanager Inc. reduced its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 47.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,839 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 12,318 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 705,580 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $18,360,000 after purchasing an additional 98,856 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 8,460,800 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $220,150,000 after purchasing an additional 398,034 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at $2,675,000. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at $7,156,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 101.3% in the first quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 39,012 shares in the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $1,757,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 82,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,309.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 55,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $1,946,612.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,634.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,142,276 shares of company stock valued at $75,294,613 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $42.72 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.15. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FCX. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.63.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

