Wrapmanager Inc. Has $545,000 Stock Holdings in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,844 shares of the information security company’s stock after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in FireEye were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in FireEye during the fourth quarter worth $10,540,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its holdings in FireEye by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 87,785 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 33,092 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in FireEye by 20.8% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 168,778 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after buying an additional 29,087 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in FireEye by 189.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,191,519 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $73,596,000 after buying an additional 2,087,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new position in FireEye during the first quarter worth $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FEYE. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of FireEye from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of FireEye from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of FireEye from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. FireEye presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

FEYE opened at $22.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.28 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.34 and a 200 day moving average of $19.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.14. FireEye, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.38 and a fifty-two week high of $25.53.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information security company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.00 million. FireEye had a negative net margin of 18.88% and a negative return on equity of 9.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Frank Verdecanna sold 87,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $1,705,284.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 665,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,894,909.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Mandia sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $3,009,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,311,608 shares in the company, valued at $66,430,856.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. Its FireEye products include network, email, endpoint, and cloud security control products to detect and prevent threats; Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; Helix Security Operations Platform, a cloud-hosted security operations platform; Cloudvisory cloud security products; and customer support and maintenance services.

