Wrapmanager Inc. Has $617,000 Stock Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Wrapmanager Inc. cut its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,333 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Littelfuse by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 15,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,171,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Littelfuse by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management lifted its position in Littelfuse by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 4,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Littelfuse by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.94, for a total transaction of $664,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 264,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,290,601.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 4,296 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,202,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,234,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,114 shares of company stock valued at $5,412,707. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LFUS opened at $261.24 on Monday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.95 and a 12-month high of $287.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $264.68 and a 200-day moving average of $259.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $463.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.76 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, CL King began coverage on Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.25.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

