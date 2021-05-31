Wrapmanager Inc. Lowers Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Wrapmanager Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,452 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCS Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 106,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 9,373 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,624,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,221,000 after purchasing an additional 423,611 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 121,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 15,787 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 217,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after purchasing an additional 11,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 285,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,236,000 after purchasing an additional 13,337 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSJN opened at $25.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.37 and a 200 day moving average of $25.31. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.73 and a twelve month high of $25.49.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.