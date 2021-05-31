Wrapmanager Inc. Makes New $495,000 Investment in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VRRM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter worth about $1,132,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 213,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 9,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,551,000. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Verra Mobility from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

In other Verra Mobility news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total transaction of $147,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 501,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,407,647.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Verra Mobility stock opened at $14.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.73. The company has a quick ratio of 6.86, a current ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Verra Mobility Co. has a 52-week low of $9.14 and a 52-week high of $15.66. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.74 and a beta of 1.51.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $89.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.24 million. Verra Mobility had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a positive return on equity of 13.94%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

