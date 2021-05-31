Wrapmanager Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Wrapmanager Inc. reduced its holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,373 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Rogers were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rogers by 0.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 130,805 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,619,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Rogers by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,460,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $651,367,000 after buying an additional 204,891 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Rogers by 80.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,457 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 3,766 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Rogers by 14,033.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 848 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Rogers by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,037,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ROG opened at $187.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.75 and a beta of 1.82. Rogers Co. has a 52 week low of $95.69 and a 52 week high of $206.13.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $229.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.00 million. Rogers had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 11.34%. Equities research analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Rogers from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Rogers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

In related news, Director Carol R. Jensen sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total transaction of $259,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,338 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,056.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total transaction of $226,096.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,724.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,284 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,368 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

