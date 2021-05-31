Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 1,599 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Wrapmanager Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 433.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 964,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,563,000 after buying an additional 783,874 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 3,702.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,140,000 after buying an additional 418,426 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 12.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,199,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $321,182,000 after buying an additional 356,345 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ambarella in the fourth quarter worth $30,222,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Ambarella by 290.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 341,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,339,000 after purchasing an additional 253,802 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMBA opened at $100.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.36 and a beta of 1.38. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.69 and a 12-month high of $137.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.42.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $62.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.67 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 5,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $628,992.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.13, for a total value of $929,445.57. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,408,590.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,461 shares of company stock worth $9,124,710. 5.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.62.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

