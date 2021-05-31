Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 180 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Wrapmanager Inc. reduced its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,333 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Littelfuse in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Littelfuse in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 326.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.25.

LFUS stock opened at $261.24 on Monday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.95 and a 12 month high of $287.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $264.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 39.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.16.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.75. Littelfuse had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $463.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.76 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

In other news, SVP Alexander Conrad sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Also, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 7,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.58, for a total transaction of $1,998,017.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,066.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,114 shares of company stock valued at $5,412,707. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

