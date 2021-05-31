Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 3,999 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Wrapmanager Inc. lessened its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,999 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Discovery by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Discovery in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Discovery in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 40.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DISCA stock opened at $32.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $78.14. The firm has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.00.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jean-Briac Perrette sold 199,017 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total transaction of $15,147,183.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,546,872.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 3,668 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.77, for a total transaction of $215,568.36. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 658,962 shares of company stock worth $40,872,607. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DISCA has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays raised shares of Discovery from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Discovery presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

