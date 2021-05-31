Xponance Inc. Acquires 415 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 3.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,538 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $4,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Twilio by 386.4% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 8,760 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Twilio during the first quarter worth $532,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 239.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,509,000 after buying an additional 40,374 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the first quarter valued at $3,269,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 35.8% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Chee Chew sold 1,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.95, for a total value of $379,720.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.68, for a total value of $550,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,823 shares of company stock valued at $48,904,707 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Twilio stock opened at $336.00 on Monday. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.12 and a 52 week high of $457.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $345.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $353.00. The company has a quick ratio of 12.19, a current ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $58.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.82 and a beta of 1.43.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

TWLO has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Twilio from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Twilio from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twilio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.64.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

