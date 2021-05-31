Xponance Inc. Buys 1,352 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $3,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIO. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 65.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

BIO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of NYSE:BIO opened at $602.37 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $612.05 and a 200 day moving average of $591.88. The stock has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.83. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $425.43 and a 12 month high of $689.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $2.71. The company had revenue of $726.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.00 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 151.73% and a return on equity of 4.55%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.