Xponance Inc. Has $3.16 Million Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Xponance Inc. lowered its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,094,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,343,473,000 after purchasing an additional 184,628 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,370,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $941,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,853 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,345,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $641,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,299 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $574,864,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,062,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $452,362,000 after purchasing an additional 576,210 shares during the period. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADI opened at $164.60 on Monday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $110.41 and a one year high of $165.62. The company has a market cap of $60.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.32.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

In other news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 1,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $234,203.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,064 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,566.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total transaction of $2,250,512.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,936 shares of company stock valued at $9,138,627 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADI. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.00.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

