Xponance Inc. Has $3.34 Million Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Xponance Inc. lessened its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,060 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $3,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in CoStar Group by 264.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on CSGP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $979.00 target price (up previously from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $950.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $941.27.

In related news, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 19,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.37, for a total value of $16,015,500.90. Also, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 7,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.70, for a total value of $6,515,537.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,792 shares of company stock worth $29,631,818 over the last quarter. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $854.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $867.49 and its 200-day moving average is $873.51. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $643.91 and a 1-year high of $952.76. The stock has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 13.17, a quick ratio of 13.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.35. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $457.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

