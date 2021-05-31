Xponance Inc. Sells 84 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,021 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $3,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 54,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,727,000 after acquiring an additional 28,395 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.65.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.66, for a total transaction of $70,642.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,664.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.74, for a total transaction of $602,568.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,671.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,226 shares of company stock worth $2,663,431. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $291.34 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $266.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.84. The stock has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.74. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.00 and a fifty-two week high of $325.54.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

