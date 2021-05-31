Xponance Inc. Sells 91 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Xponance Inc. lowered its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,479 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 435.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 214 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 260.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TROW. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.36.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $191.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.41. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.13 and a 52 week high of $193.26.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.97% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.09%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total value of $1,564,020.00. Also, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 472,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,450,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.