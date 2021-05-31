Xponance Inc. Trims Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Xponance Inc. cut its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 59.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,063 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 26,628 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Electronic Arts by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,561 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.0% in the first quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,462 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,868 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. 88.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $142.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a PE ratio of 49.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.36. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.15 and a twelve month high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EA shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.81.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 14,847 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total value of $2,094,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total transaction of $109,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,640.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,427 shares of company stock valued at $4,683,593. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

