Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Xylem were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,252,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,857,916,000 after acquiring an additional 57,395 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 9,073,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $923,555,000 after acquiring an additional 267,295 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 18.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,634,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,132,000 after acquiring an additional 407,211 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at about $240,289,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Xylem by 42.1% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,611,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,541,000 after purchasing an additional 477,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

In other news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 6,447 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $672,293.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,652.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 401 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $39,911.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,127.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,383 shares of company stock worth $2,872,363. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on XYL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.31.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $118.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.48. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.92 and a 52-week high of $121.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.03.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 14.89%. Xylem’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.37%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.