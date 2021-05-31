Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) Short Interest Up 71.4% in May

Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 71.4% from the April 29th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

YAMCY opened at $61.03 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.43. Yamaha has a 52-week low of $43.83 and a 52-week high of $62.63.

Get Yamaha alerts:

About Yamaha

Yamaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the musical instruments, audio equipment, and other businesses worldwide. The company manufactures and sells pianos; digital musical instruments; wind, string, and percussion instruments; other music-related products; and produces and sells audio and visual media software, as well as manages music and other schools.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Yamaha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamaha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.