YETI (NYSE:YETI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YETI (NYSE:YETI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $96.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Yeti Holdings, Inc. designs, markets and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under YETI brand primarily in the United States. The company’s products are designed for use in outdoor activities, including recreational and professional pursuits targeting various categories, including hunting, fishing, camping, barbecue, farm and ranch activities and others. Yeti Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

Get YETI alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on YETI from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet lowered YETI from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on YETI from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on YETI from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on YETI from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.29.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $87.60 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.59. YETI has a 1-year low of $31.27 and a 1-year high of $91.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 43.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. YETI had a return on equity of 71.70% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. YETI’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that YETI will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total transaction of $1,455,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,442 shares in the company, valued at $20,628,908.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 25,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $2,166,411.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,949.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,577 shares of company stock valued at $18,804,462 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of YETI by 600.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YETI in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YETI in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of YETI in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of YETI in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on YETI (YETI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.