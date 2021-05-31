Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Yum China were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the first quarter worth $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on YUMC. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.34.

In other news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $418,572.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,348. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $67.64 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.73. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $44.11 and a one year high of $67.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.81.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. Yum China had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

