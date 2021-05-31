Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $242.65 Million

Equities analysts expect that Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) will report $242.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Golden Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $235.98 million to $252.40 million. Golden Entertainment reported sales of $75.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 219.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will report full-year sales of $955.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $945.88 million to $965.94 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $988.31 million, with estimates ranging from $937.95 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Golden Entertainment.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.53. Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 40.61% and a negative net margin of 12.85%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GDEN shares. TheStreet upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Macquarie raised their target price on Golden Entertainment from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley started coverage on Golden Entertainment in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Golden Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

In other Golden Entertainment news, Director Robert L. Miodunski sold 12,500 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $528,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,886.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lyle Berman sold 200,000 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $4,992,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 810,643 shares in the company, valued at $20,233,649.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,956 shares of company stock worth $6,059,134 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 19,936 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDEN traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.64. 144,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. Golden Entertainment has a 52-week low of $7.77 and a 52-week high of $44.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 2.94.

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

