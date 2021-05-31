Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ormat Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.29. Ormat Technologies reported earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.61. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ormat Technologies.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $166.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.73 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 4.76%.

ORA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ormat Technologies from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen dropped their price target on Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.83.

Shares of NYSE:ORA opened at $69.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.74. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.31. Ormat Technologies has a 12 month low of $53.44 and a 12 month high of $128.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORA. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 3,811.1% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 352 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 139.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 519 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 428.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 956 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

