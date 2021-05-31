Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) to Announce $1.11 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) will announce earnings per share of $1.11 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Post’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.88. Post reported earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Post will report full-year earnings of $3.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $4.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Post.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). Post had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

POST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on Post from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded Post from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Post from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Post from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.55.

Shares of POST stock traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $115.53. The company had a trading volume of 196,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.49 and a 200-day moving average of $102.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 0.81. Post has a 12-month low of $81.38 and a 12-month high of $117.91.

In other news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $140,440.30. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POST. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Post during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Post in the first quarter worth $37,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Post by 18,150.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Post by 4,800.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Post in the first quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

