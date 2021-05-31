Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.67 Billion

Equities analysts expect The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) to post sales of $3.67 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s earnings. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber reported sales of $2.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber will report full-year sales of $14.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.58 billion to $15.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $16.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.50 billion to $18.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Goodyear Tire & Rubber.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share.

GT has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Argus raised shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,123,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,733,000 after purchasing an additional 147,492 shares in the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,000. Appaloosa LP raised its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 4,623,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,241,000 after purchasing an additional 169,535 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,470,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,841,000 after purchasing an additional 370,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 543.7% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 890,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,650,000 after purchasing an additional 752,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GT opened at $19.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.49. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $20.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

