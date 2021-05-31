Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) will report earnings per share of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Twitter’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.01. Twitter reported earnings per share of ($1.39) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 105.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twitter will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $1.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.51. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Twitter.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 23.05%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TWTR. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Twitter from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Twitter from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Twitter from $78.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Twitter from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Twitter from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Twitter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.57.

In other Twitter news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 14,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $755,768.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $149,692.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,346 shares of company stock worth $5,413,444 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the 1st quarter worth approximately $495,884,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $411,009,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 4,567.7% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,252,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,096,935 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,153,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,493,000. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TWTR stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.00. 8,752,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,157,613. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.41 and its 200-day moving average is $57.75. The stock has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.57 and a beta of 0.74. Twitter has a 52 week low of $28.23 and a 52 week high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

