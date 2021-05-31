Zacks: Analysts Expect Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.60) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Epizyme’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.65) and the highest is ($0.49). Epizyme reported earnings of ($0.58) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Epizyme will report full-year earnings of ($2.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.64) to ($2.00). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.27) to ($1.76). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Epizyme.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 million. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 143.20% and a negative net margin of 1,139.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 442.9% on a year-over-year basis.

EPZM has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Epizyme from $35.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Epizyme in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Epizyme from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.71.

Epizyme stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.23. 314,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,081,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a current ratio of 8.73. The company has a market cap of $839.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.24. Epizyme has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $22.00.

In other news, Director David M. Mott bought 28,231 shares of Epizyme stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $225,283.38. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 116,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,983.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 10,328 shares of Epizyme stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $81,074.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Epizyme by 169.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Epizyme by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Epizyme during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Epizyme during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Epizyme during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 94.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

