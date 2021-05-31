Zacks: Analysts Expect Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) to Post $0.55 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heritage Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.59. Heritage Financial posted earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 423.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.38. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Heritage Financial.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $60.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.67 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Heritage Financial stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,429. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.18. Heritage Financial has a 12 month low of $17.15 and a 12 month high of $30.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

In other news, Director Brian Charneski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total transaction of $59,240.00. Also, EVP Cindy M. Huntley sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $32,867.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,962 shares in the company, valued at $571,512.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,140 shares of company stock worth $354,209. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Heritage Financial by 51.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Heritage Financial during the first quarter valued at $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Heritage Financial by 287.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

