Zacks: Analysts Expect Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $63.86 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) to announce $63.86 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $63.05 million to $65.60 million. Lakeland Bancorp reported sales of $56.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full-year sales of $254.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $252.30 million to $257.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $262.03 million, with estimates ranging from $257.20 million to $269.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lakeland Bancorp.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $62.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.17 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 24.97%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upgraded Lakeland Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

LBAI traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.01. The stock had a trading volume of 114,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,744. The company has a market cap of $961.93 million, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.09 and a 200 day moving average of $15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Lakeland Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.49 and a 1 year high of $19.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Lakeland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBAI. Lucas Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Lucas Capital Management now owns 72,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 80,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 18,894 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 322,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 12,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Lakeland Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Institutional investors own 58.87% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

