Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.96 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) to post $1.96 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.57 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $600,000.00. Ascendis Pharma A/S posted sales of $1.58 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will report full-year sales of $27.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.64 million to $35.26 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $196.71 million, with estimates ranging from $97.26 million to $416.27 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.89. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 6,110.01% and a negative return on equity of 60.27%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.71.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASND. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 137.4% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after purchasing an additional 12,125 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $923,000. 98.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ascendis Pharma A/S stock traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $134.38. 247,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,702. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $119.11 and a 12 month high of $183.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.14. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 0.75.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which completed Phase III clinical trials for growth hormone deficiency. It also develops TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for achondroplasia.

