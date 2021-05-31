Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $197.09 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) to announce $197.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Silicon Motion Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $195.26 million and the highest is $199.98 million. Silicon Motion Technology posted sales of $136.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 44.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will report full year sales of $809.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $803.16 million to $816.27 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $895.10 million, with estimates ranging from $856.48 million to $950.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Silicon Motion Technology.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.27. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $182.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.00 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SIMO shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Silicon Motion Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

NASDAQ SIMO traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.97. 352,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,216. Silicon Motion Technology has a one year low of $35.13 and a one year high of $74.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 21.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 114,915 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $6,824,000 after buying an additional 20,221 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 704,483 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $33,921,000 after buying an additional 155,670 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,997,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1,070.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,489 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 27,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 494,881 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $23,754,000 after buying an additional 18,151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

