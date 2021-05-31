Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.75 Billion

Analysts expect Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) to post sales of $1.75 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.79 billion. Taylor Morrison Home posted sales of $1.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full year sales of $7.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.77 billion to $7.97 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.01 billion to $9.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Taylor Morrison Home.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 6.01%.

TMHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.10.

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,025,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total transaction of $32,586,457.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,800,248.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 95,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $3,058,333.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,949 shares in the company, valued at $9,868,410.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,240,347 shares of company stock worth $39,410,054 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 55.6% during the first quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 48,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 17,450 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 11.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,930,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,486,000 after buying an additional 191,582 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 2,981.0% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,178,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,240,000 after buying an additional 1,139,934 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 107.0% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,333 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 13,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 106.8% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 38,642 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 19,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMHC opened at $29.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.77. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12-month low of $17.55 and a 12-month high of $33.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

