Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $260.64 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) will report $260.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ameresco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $250.10 million to $275.00 million. Ameresco reported sales of $223.04 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ameresco.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $252.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.52 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMRC shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Ameresco in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ameresco in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Ameresco from $52.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Ameresco from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.70.

In other Ameresco news, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $836,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 528,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $23,243,616.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,267,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,762,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 584,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,761,260 over the last quarter. 55.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ameresco by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMRC traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,326. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Ameresco has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $70.25.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

