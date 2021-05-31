Zacks: Brokerages Expect Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.71 Billion

Brokerages predict that Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) will post $3.71 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Halliburton’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.50 billion and the highest is $3.76 billion. Halliburton posted sales of $3.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Halliburton will report full year sales of $15.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.31 billion to $15.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $16.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.19 billion to $17.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Halliburton.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a positive return on equity of 9.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS.

HAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays raised shares of Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.59.

In other news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $531,294.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,708. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $128,357.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HAL. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $22.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.24. The company has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 2.84. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $24.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.69%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Halliburton (HAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.