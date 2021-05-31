Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $67.46 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) to post sales of $67.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $66.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $68.12 million. Kite Realty Group Trust reported sales of $63.31 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will report full year sales of $273.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $270.60 million to $274.56 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $281.22 million, with estimates ranging from $279.50 million to $282.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kite Realty Group Trust.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 3.17%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KRG shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 100.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,013,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,640 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter worth $17,433,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 371.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,054,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,336,000 after buying an additional 830,490 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $12,418,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 144.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 987,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,054,000 after acquiring an additional 584,131 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kite Realty Group Trust stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,148. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $21.90. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 212.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.43 and its 200 day moving average is $17.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

