Zacks: Brokerages Expect Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.99 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Medpace’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06. Medpace reported earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medpace will report full year earnings of $4.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.43. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.82 to $5.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Medpace.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Medpace had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The business had revenue of $260.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MEDP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.20.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.48, for a total transaction of $671,385.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,534,928.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.67, for a total transaction of $216,804.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,054 shares in the company, valued at $2,719,806.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,410 shares of company stock worth $26,313,942. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 115,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,882,000 after acquiring an additional 11,410 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in Medpace by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 74,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,326,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,440,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Medpace by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Medpace by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $167.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.59 and a beta of 1.34. Medpace has a 52 week low of $80.80 and a 52 week high of $196.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.58.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

