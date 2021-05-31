Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Boqii (NYSE:BQ) to Sell

Boqii (NYSE:BQ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Boqii Holding Limited provides pet-focused online community principally in China’s pet market. Boqii Holding Limited is based in SHANGHAI. “

Shares of Boqii stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.09. 104,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,249. The stock has a market cap of $371.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.19. Boqii has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $12.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.42.

Boqii (NYSE:BQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts forecast that Boqii will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Boqii in the first quarter valued at $193,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Boqii in the first quarter valued at $133,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Boqii in the first quarter valued at $99,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Boqii by 193.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 147,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 97,165 shares during the period. Finally, Element Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boqii in the first quarter valued at $167,000. 9.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boqii

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, cages, toys, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.

