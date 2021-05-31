Zacks Investment Research Downgrades LendingClub (NYSE:LC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LendingClub (NYSE:LC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LendingClub Corporation provides internet financial services. The Company offers online marketplace for loan approval, pricing, servicing and support operations as well as regulatory and legal framework which connects borrowers and investors. LendingClub Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on LC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of LendingClub from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $14.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE:LC opened at $15.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.13. LendingClub has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $22.68.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $105.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.93 million. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 62.11% and a negative return on equity of 19.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.10) earnings per share. Analysts expect that LendingClub will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,333 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total transaction of $30,005.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,220.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 8,523 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $99,974.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 752,104 shares in the company, valued at $8,822,179.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 6,750 shares of company stock worth $89,913 and sold 23,226 shares worth $319,986. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in LendingClub during the 1st quarter worth $627,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in LendingClub during the 4th quarter worth $328,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LendingClub during the 4th quarter worth $165,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in LendingClub by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 17,544 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in LendingClub by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 501,487 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after purchasing an additional 33,099 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

