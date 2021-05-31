Zacks Investment Research Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for VIQ Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:VQSLF)

VIQ Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:VQSLF) – Investment analysts at Zacks Investment Research cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of VIQ Solutions in a research note issued on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research analyst M. Marin now forecasts that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for VIQ Solutions’ FY2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on VIQ Solutions from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

OTCMKTS:VQSLF opened at $7.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. VIQ Solutions has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $7.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.16 million, a PE ratio of -20.10 and a beta of -1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.04.

VIQ Solutions (OTCMKTS:VQSLF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). VIQ Solutions had a negative net margin of 20.94% and a negative return on equity of 38.54%. The business had revenue of $8.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 million.

About VIQ Solutions

VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services.

