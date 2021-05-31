Zacks Investment Research Lowers DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DermTech Inc. markets and develops products which facilitate early detection of skin cancers, assess inflammatory diseases and customize drug treatments. DermTech Inc., formerly known as Constellation Alpha Capital Corp., is based in La Jolla, United States. “

DMTK has been the topic of several other research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on DermTech from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of DermTech in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on DermTech in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:DMTK opened at $40.92 on Thursday. DermTech has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $84.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -19.39 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.15 and its 200-day moving average is $39.20.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). DermTech had a negative return on equity of 38.55% and a negative net margin of 631.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DermTech will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DermTech news, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 2,431 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $121,647.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Dobak sold 780 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $39,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 222,062 shares of company stock valued at $9,113,241. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMTK. Iszo Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of DermTech by 283.6% during the first quarter. Iszo Capital Management LP now owns 1,822,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,372 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of DermTech during the first quarter worth $40,632,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of DermTech by 116.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 962,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,889,000 after acquiring an additional 518,695 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DermTech by 152.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 778,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,528,000 after acquiring an additional 470,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of DermTech during the first quarter worth $20,139,000. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

