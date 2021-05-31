Zacks Investment Research Lowers Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Renalytix AI plc is an artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostics company. It focuses on optimizing clinical management of kidney disease. Renalytix AI plc is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Renalytix AI alerts:

Separately, Investec raised Renalytix AI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Renalytix AI stock opened at $32.96 on Friday. Renalytix AI has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $35.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -206.00.

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Renalytix AI will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Renalytix AI during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Renalytix AI by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 34,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Renalytix AI by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 154,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after buying an additional 32,174 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Renalytix AI during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 16.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Renalytix AI

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

See Also: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Renalytix AI (RNLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Renalytix AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renalytix AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.