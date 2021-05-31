Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) to “Buy”

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $9.50 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.63% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Western New England Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. The Company offers personal checking accounts, loans, eBanking services, commercial loans, money market accounts, wealth management, retirement planning and other related financial services. Western New England Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Westfield Financial, Inc., is based in Westfield, MA. “

Get Western New England Bancorp alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Hovde Group began coverage on Western New England Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Western New England Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

Shares of WNEB stock opened at $8.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $207.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.51. Western New England Bancorp has a one year low of $4.92 and a one year high of $9.24.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 16.18%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 14.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 200.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 84,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 56,667 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 16.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the first quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the first quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors own 54.38% of the company’s stock.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

Featured Story: Street Name

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western New England Bancorp (WNEB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.