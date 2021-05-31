Zevin Asset Management LLC Buys 2,677 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Zevin Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $5,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CB. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 272.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.78.

In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 4,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total value of $702,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,683 shares in the company, valued at $14,699,755.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $759,105.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,485,068.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,680 shares of company stock worth $8,863,259. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Chubb stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $169.99. 2,194,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,023,221. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.70. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $111.93 and a one year high of $179.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 14.51%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 42.68%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

