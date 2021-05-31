Zevin Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,110 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Zevin Asset Management LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for 3.9% of Zevin Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $17,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.63.

United Parcel Service stock traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $214.60. 2,128,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,655,428. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $198.96 and a 200 day moving average of $173.27. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.35 and a 1-year high of $219.59. The company has a market capitalization of $186.82 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.