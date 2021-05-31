Zevin Asset Management LLC Purchases 5,029 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Zevin Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 40.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,029 shares during the quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 49,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 4,784 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $159,737.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,734.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PEAK traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.38. 2,217,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,307,588. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.70. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.35 and a 1-year high of $34.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $446.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.89 million. Healthpeak Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is presently 73.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PEAK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.23.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.