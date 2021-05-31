Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $112,000 Holdings in Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in shares of Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) by 46.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,796 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Freedom were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FRHC. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Freedom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freedom in the fourth quarter valued at $596,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Freedom by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Freedom in the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Freedom in the fourth quarter valued at $4,905,000. Institutional investors own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FRHC opened at $50.82 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58 and a beta of 1.17. Freedom Holding Corp. has a one year low of $16.25 and a one year high of $61.77.

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.

