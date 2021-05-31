Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $92,000 Position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 47.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,010 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 4,353.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock opened at $30.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.42 and a 200-day moving average of $27.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.70. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.48.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The business had revenue of $474.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other 1-800-FLOWERS.COM news, insider Arnold P. Leap sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $93,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,354.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total value of $469,990.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,484,645.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,156,785 in the last ninety days. 51.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

