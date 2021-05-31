Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) by 31.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 16,269 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $360,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $2,023,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 222.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 305,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 210,868 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 817.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 580,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 517,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RIGL shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

RIGL stock opened at $3.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.01 million, a P/E ratio of -53.14 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.64. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.74 and a 1 year high of $5.50.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.21. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $81.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.06 million. On average, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

