Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 3,588 Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,588 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,708,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,158,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,175,000 after acquiring an additional 39,345 shares during the period. Sapience Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 942,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,278,000 after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,617,000. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,767,000. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Georganne Proctor sold 8,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $86,795.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RWT opened at $11.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.96. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $11.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.74 and a 200-day moving average of $9.73. The company has a quick ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,600.00%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RWT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Redwood Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Redwood Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.19.

Redwood Trust Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

